Raul Asencio Injury: Out to face Sevilla

Asencio is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla due to an overload, accoridng to Mario de la Riva of AS Diario.

Acensio was an early exit from the club's last exit due to an injury and will not compete Sunday, as the defender has been dealt an overload. This will leave him questionable for their season finale against Sociedad as well. This leaves the club with minimal options, likely to have Jacobo Ramon and Jesus Vallejo as the starting pair in the middle of the defense.