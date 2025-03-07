Raul de Tomas Injury: Returning to training

De Tomas (illness) is progressively returning to training, according to Pasion Por El Rayo, but he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action.

De Tomas won't be available for Sunday's game at Real Madrid, and he's not expected to be ready to play against Real Sociedad on March 16, either. However, a return after the international break, a scenario that would represent nearly three weeks of team training for the striker, isn't out of the question. Rayo face Alaves on March 29 after the break.