Raul Garcia Injury: Remains out

Garcia (eye) remains out for the time being as he doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's clash against Sevilla.

Garcia has improved this week following his eye trauma and was spotted training individually. That said, he hasn't improved enough to be included in the squad list for Thursday's game. His next chance to feature will be on May. 3rd against Villarreal if deemed fit, although he is expected to return to a bench role like the majority of the season so far.