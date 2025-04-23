Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Garcia (eye) remains out for the time being as he doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's clash against Sevilla.

Garcia has improved this week following his eye trauma and was spotted training individually. That said, he hasn't improved enough to be included in the squad list for Thursday's game. His next chance to feature will be on May. 3rd against Villarreal if deemed fit, although he is expected to return to a bench role like the majority of the season so far.

Raul Garcia
Osasuna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now