Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Garcia (eye) was back in group training Tuesday, according to his club.

Garcia is back training with the group for the first time since suffering his eye injury, missing three matches due to the injury. This is positive news, as this should almost clear him for play moving forward. That said, he should continue to train this week and will likely be fit for Saturday's match against Villarreal.

Raul Garcia
Osasuna
