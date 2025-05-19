Raul Garcia News: Seals victory with late goal

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Espanyol.

Garcia came off the bench to score Osasuna's second goal in stoppage time, securing the 2-0 win over Espanyol. He capitalized on a precise pass from Iker Munoz to finish confidently past the goalkeeper. This goal was Garcia's third of the season, demonstrating his effectiveness as an impact substitute. He will aim to bring that impact in Saturday's final game of the season against Alaves.