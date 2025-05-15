Raul Jimenez News: Extending Fulham tenure

Fulham have exercised their club option on Jimenez's contract to extend his current deal until the end of the 2025/26 season on Thursday.

The Mexican striker endured a rough start in this first season with Fulham and scored only seven goals across 24 appearances (18 starts) in 2023/24, but he's bounced back admirably in this current term. He's started in 28 of his 36 outings and has netted 11 goals while adding three assists. Jimenez should be one of Fulham's go-to pieces on offense in 2025/26 as well.