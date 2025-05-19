Raul Jimenez News: Nets again

Jimenez scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Brentford.

Jimenez scored for a second consecutive game, as he got the party started with a header from the center of the box in the 16th minute of action. He is up 12 goals on the campaign and four shots on target over the last four outings. He also has at least one chance created in three consecutive matches.