Raul Jimenez News: Scores opening goal
Jimenez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Everton.
Jimenez opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a powerful header from Emile Smith Rowe's cross following a run on the left flank. He was a constant threat in the first half with two shots and three chances created while leading Fulham's attack. The goal ended his eight-match scoring drought and marked his 11th in 36 Premier League appearances this season. He will look to score again Sunday against Brentford.
