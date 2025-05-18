Raul Moro News: Attempts nine crosses in defeat

Moro recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Alaves.

Moro had a few chances but only slightly threatened a dutiful Alaves defense. It was his second straight game without direct contributions following a run of one goal and three assists in four matchups. Still, he remains Valladolid's second-best scorer and best playmaker with four goals and five assists throughout the season, while leading the team in terms of set-piece shots and crosses as well.