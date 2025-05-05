Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raul Moro headshot

Raul Moro News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Moro assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Moro was credited with an assist, though in reality, he sent an overhit cross that was grabbed by Ivan Sanchez at the other flank. Sanchez then took a shot on goal, and a massive deflection on a defender ended up beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Either way, this was Moro's fourth assist of the season, and he's now recorded goal contributions in three games in a row, with one goal and two assists over that span.

Raul Moro
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now