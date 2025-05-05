Raul Moro News: Credited with assist

Moro assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Moro was credited with an assist, though in reality, he sent an overhit cross that was grabbed by Ivan Sanchez at the other flank. Sanchez then took a shot on goal, and a massive deflection on a defender ended up beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Either way, this was Moro's fourth assist of the season, and he's now recorded goal contributions in three games in a row, with one goal and two assists over that span.