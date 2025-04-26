Raul Moro News: Credited with easy assist

Moro assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Betis.

Moro is a player who can create something out of nothing thanks to his technical ability, and that was in full display Thursday when he assisted Chuki with the outside of his boot. Moro, a former Lazio player, has been one of Valladolid's best players this season thanks to his four goals and three assists across 28 appearances (21 starts).