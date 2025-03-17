Raul Moro News: Two crosses attempted

Moro registered two crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Moro led the Valladolid attacking effort Saturday with two crosses attempted (one accurate) in a listless 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo. He added one tackle (one won) to the team's defensive effort. Moro has created seven chances over his last three appearances (three starts), yet he has been unable to find the back of the net since scoring a goal versus Athletic Bilbao in November.