Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Decent two-way showing

Ait-Nouri recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Ait-Nouri wasn't his best Friday against City, but still managed a decent statline on the left flank. He would see a decent match on both ends, notching two shots and three crosses in the attack to go along with a tackle won, one clearance and two interceptions in the defense. He should remain a starter for the final few games of the season, last missing a start Feb. 9 and bagging three goal contributions since then.