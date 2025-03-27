Rayan Cherki Injury: Training with team Thursday

Cherki (foot) was spotted training normally with the team on Thursday, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Cherki suffered a foot contusion during his time with the France U21 team and was forced to leave the camp and return to Lyon, making him a doubt for Friday's game against Strasbourg. The French star was seen training normally with the team on Thursday, and he is likely to be available for the game. If he can't start, Georges Mikautadze would take on a larger role in the frontline for that match.