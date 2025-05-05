Rayan Cherki News: Active display in loss

Cherki had five shots (three on target), created two chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.

Cherki couldn't appear on the scoresheet this time but was still one of his team's biggest threats up front, even matching a season high in shots attempted. With eight goals, 10 assists and 70 chances created (third among all Ligue 1 players) over 28 league appearances this season, the forward took another step into superstardom.