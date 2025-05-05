Fantasy Soccer
Rayan Cherki headshot

Rayan Cherki News: Active display in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Cherki had five shots (three on target), created two chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.

Cherki couldn't appear on the scoresheet this time but was still one of his team's biggest threats up front, even matching a season high in shots attempted. With eight goals, 10 assists and 70 chances created (third among all Ligue 1 players) over 28 league appearances this season, the forward took another step into superstardom.

