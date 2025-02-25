Rayan Cherki News: Scores against PSG

Cherki scored a goal off his lone shot, created four chances and sent in five crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Cherki was once again a great source of playmaking for Lyon and, when everything indicated that the final result was already set, the wonderkid stepped inside the opposition's box to beat the goalkeeper and cut the deficit to just one goal in the 83rd minute. That's now two goals and four assists over the last four league starts for Cherki, who bounced back from a rough January where he couldn't either score or assist.