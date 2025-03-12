Reece James Injury: Returns to training
James (illness) took part in training Wednesday, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "For Cole, Reece and Christo, today has been first session [of the week],"
James was held out of training until Wednesday after missing out against Leicester City due to an illness. The right-back will hope to get fit before Thursday's clash with Copenhagen, but might be held out until Sunday's trip to Arsenal back in the Premier League.
