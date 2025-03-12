Fantasy Soccer
Reece James Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

James (illness) took part in training Wednesday, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "For Cole, Reece and Christo, today has been first session [of the week],"

James was held out of training until Wednesday after missing out against Leicester City due to an illness. The right-back will hope to get fit before Thursday's clash with Copenhagen, but might be held out until Sunday's trip to Arsenal back in the Premier League.

