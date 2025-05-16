Reece James News: Finally logs assist

James assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Friday was a perfect time for James to re-establish himself, which he did via a clever assist to fellow full-back Marc Cucurella, who logged Chelsea's game-winning goal. Injuries have hampered the Englishman's latest season, but it can be beautified with a strong finish that culminates in a Champions League spot. With the 2024-25 Blues' next and also last game deciding their UCL fate, they could go all out by using James, even though he has not started consecutive games since February despite a clean bill of health.