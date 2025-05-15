Reece James News: Ready to go Friday

James is fit for Friday's clash with Manchester United after recovering from an illness, per manager Enzo Maresca. "[Reece] James is now okay, he was out with illness for two [training] sessions. Yesterday he had a session with us, which is good."

James missed a pair of training sessions due to illness but is now fit once more. The right-back has come off the bench in the last three matches, including playing the second half of a 2-0 loss to Newcastle. With Chelsea's Champions League hopes up for grabs in the final two matches James could be back in the starting XI on Friday.