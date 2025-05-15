Reece James News: Ready to go Friday
James is fit for Friday's clash with Manchester United after recovering from an illness, per manager Enzo Maresca. "[Reece] James is now okay, he was out with illness for two [training] sessions. Yesterday he had a session with us, which is good."
James missed a pair of training sessions due to illness but is now fit once more. The right-back has come off the bench in the last three matches, including playing the second half of a 2-0 loss to Newcastle. With Chelsea's Champions League hopes up for grabs in the final two matches James could be back in the starting XI on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now