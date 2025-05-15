Fantasy Soccer
Reece James headshot

Reece James News: Ready to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

James is fit for Friday's clash with Manchester United after recovering from an illness, per manager Enzo Maresca. "[Reece] James is now okay, he was out with illness for two [training] sessions. Yesterday he had a session with us, which is good."

James missed a pair of training sessions due to illness but is now fit once more. The right-back has come off the bench in the last three matches, including playing the second half of a 2-0 loss to Newcastle. With Chelsea's Champions League hopes up for grabs in the final two matches James could be back in the starting XI on Friday.

Reece James
Chelsea
