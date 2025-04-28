Reggie Cannon News: Disturbs passing lanes in draw
Cannon had one cross (zero accurate) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Cannon led the Colorado defensive effort Saturday with seven interceptions as they played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Seattle. Since missing two fixtures due to a groin injury, Cannon has returned to start in three successive matches. Over that span, the defender has made three tackles (three won), eight interceptions and three clearances.
