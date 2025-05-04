Fantasy Soccer
Remo Freuler headshot

Remo Freuler News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Freuler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Freuler was able to save Bologna a point Sunday, scoring an equalizer in the 54th minute of the outing. This does mark his first goal of the season, taking 16 shots and 24 appearances to reach that mark. He now has three goal contributions this campaign, one better than last season's total.

Remo Freuler
Bologna
