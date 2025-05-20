Remy Cabella News: Joins Olympiakos on free transfer

Cabella left Lille as a free agent and has signed on a free transfer with Greek side Olympiacos, his new club announced.

Cabella is joining Olympiacos on a free transfer after leaving Lille following three seasons as a free agent. During his time in the north of France, he contributed to 13 goals and 22 assists. The French playmaker will aim to showcase his creativity and make an impact in the frontline of the Greek champions.