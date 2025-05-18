Remy Cabella News: Scores goal in final game

Cabella scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Reims.

Cabella was in the starting XI for his last game at the club and broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, giving Lille a 1-0 lead. His creativity and vision were instrumental in the attacking play throughout the match with three shots, two chances created and four tackles to show his motivation before leaving the Dogues at the end of the campaign.