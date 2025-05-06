Remy Cabella News: Will leave club in summer

Cabella announced on his Instagram that he will leave the club at the end of the season. "I don't know how to thank you for these 3 beautiful years with you and for all the love you gave me. I tried to give you the best of myself. I will always be grateful to LOSC for the trust and the chance to live all these great moments of my career, I am proud to have worn this jersey and these colors which are engraved in me! It is with a heavy heart and a lot of emotions that I say goodbye."

Cabella will leave Lille at the end of the season after three years during which he scored 12 goals and recorded 22 assists in 111 appearances. This season, he failed to score in the league but contributed two assists before losing his starting role in recent months. He will look to join a new club in the summer for the final stretch of his career.