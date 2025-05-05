Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Makes five clearances in win

Chavez had six crosses (one accurate), five clearances and two tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Pumas.

Chavez was productive on both ends of the field, leading his team in crosses and clearances, but he also committed several fouls during the game. The wide defender has been an active two-way contributor, with his averages of 3.4 crosses and 2.8 tackles per contest standing out from his Clausura 2025 stats. He should continue to get plenty of time at right-back unless Erick Aguirre (undisclosed) returns to contention during the playoffs.