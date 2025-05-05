Fantasy Soccer
Ricardo Chavez Soto headshot

Ricardo Chavez Soto News: Makes five clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 8:12am

Chavez had six crosses (one accurate), five clearances and two tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Pumas.

Chavez was productive on both ends of the field, leading his team in crosses and clearances, but he also committed several fouls during the game. The wide defender has been an active two-way contributor, with his averages of 3.4 crosses and 2.8 tackles per contest standing out from his Clausura 2025 stats. He should continue to get plenty of time at right-back unless Erick Aguirre (undisclosed) returns to contention during the playoffs.

Ricardo Chavez Soto
Monterrey
