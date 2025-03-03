Ricardo Marin News: Misses penalty in Sunday's loss

Marin generated five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Queretaro.

Marin had the chance to score a consolation goal in the 99th minute Sunday, but he missed the penalty over the bar. It would have been his fifth straight match with a goal, but instead his streak ends at four. He set season highs in shots (five) and chances created (two) as he played the full 90 minutes for just the third time this season.