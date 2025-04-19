Ricardo Marin News: Takes four shots against Necaxa

Marin registered four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 loss against Necaxa.

Marin had a team-high shooting total but failed to make the score sheet in the defeat. He closed the Clausura 2025 period with four goals, which represented the highest figure on the squad, though all of that production came in the first two months of the competition. Thus, with his side sinking into a seven-game scoreless streak, the Chivas loanee was barely able to showcase his skills despite enjoying significant playing time in the last matches.