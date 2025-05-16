Ricardo Pereira Injury: Late call against Ipswich

Pereira (strain) will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Ipswich Town, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in the press conference. "Ricardo is actually one that, today and tomorrow, we can have the final view on him to take him into Sunday's game."

Pereira will face a late fitness test after the final training sessions on Friday and Saturday to determine if he can be added to the squad for Sunday's game. He started the last two games before his injury and could return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit enough to play. If he cannot answer the call or has to start on the bench, James Justin is expected to start in his place.