Ricardo Pereira Injury: Out multiple weeks
Pereira (strain) is not available to face Southampton on Saturday, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference. "Ricardo Pereira came off with a muscle injury and will be out for a couple of weeks. It's possible that he can still play."
Pereira was forced off at halftime of their last contest due to a muscle injury and is ruled out for Saturday's game. His timeline for return remains unsure but with Leicester already relegated and only a few games left in the Premier League, he will likely not be rushed back. James Justin is expected to replace him in the starting XI.
