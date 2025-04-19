Fantasy Soccer
Ricardo Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with muscular fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Rodriguez (strain) is dealing with a muscular problem and is not expected to be available for Monday's game at Girona

Even though Betis have yet to announce their squad list for Monday's match, the defender is expected to receive rest for the team's upcoming two league matches. The idea of Betis is to have the left-back ready for the semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Fiorentina on May 1.

