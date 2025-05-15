Ricardo Rodriguez News: Provides assist in draw

Rodriguez assisted once to go with one chance created in Thursday's 2-2 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Rodriguez completed the last pass before Cucho Hernandez's play that reduced the scoring deficit after 51 minutes of action in Vallecas. It was the first goal or assist for the defender in 17 appearances this season. While he gets significant playing time every time he starts, he has been part of a constant rotation with Romain Perraud at left-back.