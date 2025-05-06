Fantasy Soccer
Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Back in team training Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Calafiori (knee) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, according to Football London.

Calafiori has been sidelined with a knee injury since mid-March after suffering the issue while on international duty with Italy. Good news for the Gunners, he returned to team training on Tuesday, one day before the second leg against Paris in the semi-final of the Champions League, raising optimism about his presence in the match squad for that game. That said, he will likely build his fitness off the bench before fighting for a starting role again.

