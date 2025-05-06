Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Could play Wednesday

Calafiori (knee) could be an option for Wednesday's trip to PSG, per manager Mikel Arteta. "He's travelled, and he's fit and he's ready to play when we need him. So that's great news obviously."

Calafiori was in the traveling squad and is working on getting fit for Wednesday. Even if he can pass the late fitness checks it's more likely than not that Calafiori would only be deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.