Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Could play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Calafiori (knee) could be an option for Wednesday's trip to PSG, per manager Mikel Arteta. "He's travelled, and he's fit and he's ready to play when we need him. So that's great news obviously."

Calafiori was in the traveling squad and is working on getting fit for Wednesday. Even if he can pass the late fitness checks it's more likely than not that Calafiori would only be deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now