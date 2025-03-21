Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Returns to Arsenal after injury

Calafiori (knee) is withdrawing from the Italian national team due to his injury and will rejoin Arsenal in the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.

Calafiori looks to not be on the good end of the injury he received while with Italy, as he is now heading back to England and leaving their camp due to the issue. Initial reports have only identified a knee injury, with Italy only undergoing some testing before he returned to the Gunners. It appears he will likely miss some time, a tough blow for the defender who has struggled to remain fit this campaign.