Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Returns to Arsenal after injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:36am

Calafiori (knee) is withdrawing from the Italian national team due to his injury and will rejoin Arsenal in the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.

Calafiori looks to not be on the good end of the injury he received while with Italy, as he is now heading back to England and leaving their camp due to the issue. Initial reports have only identified a knee injury, with Italy only undergoing some testing before he returned to the Gunners. It appears he will likely miss some time, a tough blow for the defender who has struggled to remain fit this campaign.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now