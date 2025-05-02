Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Still out

Calafiori (knee) is out for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Yeah, Calafiori is out, Jorginho is still out. Jorginho's got a bit more complicated than expected. Thankfully, he's fine, he's feeling good, he's recovering well, but yeah, it was a bit more than what we wanted. I think I'll leave it to the doctor if he wants to clarify or judge that. "

Calafiori remains on the sideline with a knee injury. The defender was always unlikely to return in the Premier League with little left to play for. The hope will be to get Calafiori back for the second leg of a Champions League showdown with PSG on Wednesday.