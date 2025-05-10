Fantasy Soccer
Riccardo Orsolini News: Bags opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Orsolini scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 loss against AC Milan.

Orsolini scored the opening goal of Friday's contest, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute to take a lead that would later be let up. This gives the attacker his second goal in his past four outings. He now has 13 goals in 28 appearances this season, bringing him to 16 goal contributions.

