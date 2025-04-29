Fantasy Soccer
Riccardo Orsolini headshot

Riccardo Orsolini News: Hits woodwork in goalless draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Orsolini had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Udinese.

Orsolini came closest to breaking the deadlock, striking the crossbar with a free-kick in the 67th minute. He was active throughout the match, registering two shots and contributing to Bologna's attacking efforts with six crosses and four corners, both season highs for him. He will look to contribute again Sunday against Juventus.

Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna
More Stats & News
