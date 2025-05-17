Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riccardo Sottil headshot

Riccardo Sottil Injury: Probable for Roma tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Sottil (hip) has practiced regularly ahead of Sunday's game versus Roma, Mediaset relayed.

Sottil is on track to return after being sidelined for three fixtures due to a muscular problem in his hip. He'll have decent chances of coming off the bench thanks to his versatility, since Theo Hernandez (thigh) and Samuel Chukwueze (groin) are absent. He has posted two shots (zero on target), two key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and two corners in his last five appearances (one start).

Riccardo Sottil
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now