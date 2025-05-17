Riccardo Sottil Injury: Probable for Roma tilt

Sottil (hip) has practiced regularly ahead of Sunday's game versus Roma, Mediaset relayed.

Sottil is on track to return after being sidelined for three fixtures due to a muscular problem in his hip. He'll have decent chances of coming off the bench thanks to his versatility, since Theo Hernandez (thigh) and Samuel Chukwueze (groin) are absent. He has posted two shots (zero on target), two key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and two corners in his last five appearances (one start).