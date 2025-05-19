Riccardo Sottil News: Subs in late against Roma

Sottil (hip) had one key pass, one cross (one accurate) and two passes in six minutes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Roma.

Sottil worked his way back from a hip injury but only saw a handful of minutes in the loss. He could get more action if the coach spared his starters in the season final, as Milan have nothing more on the line. He has recorded two shots (zero on target), three chances created, nine crosses (two accurate) and two corners in his last six appearances (one start).