Richarlison News: Assists opener Thursday

Richarlison assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-1 victory versus Glimt.

Richarlison set up Brennan Johnson's header within the first minute of Thursday's match with a great headed pass across the goal to give Johnson an easy goal. He created two chances, took two shots and recorded four crosses in a very productive first half on the left wing. He was subbed off at halftime for Mathys Tel.