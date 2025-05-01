Fantasy Soccer
Richarlison News: Assists opener Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Richarlison assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-1 victory versus Glimt.

Richarlison set up Brennan Johnson's header within the first minute of Thursday's match with a great headed pass across the goal to give Johnson an easy goal. He created two chances, took two shots and recorded four crosses in a very productive first half on the left wing. He was subbed off at halftime for Mathys Tel.

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
