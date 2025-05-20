Richie Sagrado News: DNP in Cagliari tilt

Sagrado (thigh) was an unused sub in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Cagliari.

Sagrado was back on the bench but wasn't deployed, as has been the case in most matches this campaign, considering that he has featured just thrice, all from the start amid a few different injuries. He has notched one shot (zero on target), two tackles, three interceptions and four clearances in the rare instances he was called upon.