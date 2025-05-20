Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richie Sagrado headshot

Richie Sagrado News: DNP in Cagliari tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Sagrado (thigh) was an unused sub in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Cagliari.

Sagrado was back on the bench but wasn't deployed, as has been the case in most matches this campaign, considering that he has featured just thrice, all from the start amid a few different injuries. He has notched one shot (zero on target), two tackles, three interceptions and four clearances in the rare instances he was called upon.

Richie Sagrado
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now