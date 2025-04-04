Rico Henry Injury: Could play Sunday
Henry (hamstring) could play during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, according to manager Thomas Frank. "There's a good chance. He's the closest of the three who played in the Brentford B game."
Henry got some minutes with the youth team and is the closest of those three players to making a return. The defender has struggled with a plethora of long-term injuries but appears to finally be in the closing stages of his recovery, though he won't be rushed back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now