Rico Henry Injury: Could play Sunday

Henry (hamstring) could play during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, according to manager Thomas Frank. "There's a good chance. He's the closest of the three who played in the Brentford B game."

Henry got some minutes with the youth team and is the closest of those three players to making a return. The defender has struggled with a plethora of long-term injuries but appears to finally be in the closing stages of his recovery, though he won't be rushed back.