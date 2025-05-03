Rico Lewis News: Appears off bench

Lewis registered seven minutes of play off the bench in Friday's 1-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Lewis was relegated to the bench Friday after seeing a solid performance in their FA Cup win last weekend, where he would score the opening goal and see 90 minutes of play. That said, he would only see seven minutes against Wolves, not seeing a single significant stat in his time on the pitch. This continues his struggle to see time in league play after beginning the season as a starter, only starting in two of his eight appearances on the team sheet since the start of March.