Ridle Baku News: Involved in both goals

Baku had an assist and scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once accurately, creating two chances and making four tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Stuttgart.

Baku set up Xavi Simons in the 8th minute before scoring himself in the 44th to play a role in both Leipzig goals while leading the team in chances created and tackles. The wing-back ends the season with two goal involvements, a shot, four chances created and five tackles over his final three appearances.