Riley Thomas News: Signs contract with Austin

Thomas has signed a contract with Austin for the entire 2025 MLS season, and the deal includes options for 2026 and 2027, the team announced Friday. "I'm happy to sign an MLS contract with Austin FC," said Thomas. "I already feel as though I have grown a lot as a player in the short time since I joined the Club and I'm grateful for all the support I've been given by the coaches, staff, and my teammates."

Thomas joined Austin via the MLS SuperDraft, and the defender will add depth to the defensive line, although he's not expected to see a bigger role with the team. Thomas is expected to see most of his playing time in the MLS NEXT Pro with Austin FC II.