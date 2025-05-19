Ritsu Doan News: Nets in loss

Doan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Doan finished the season with his 10th goal, his first time reaching double-digits. It was an excellent campaign for the winger, he reached 17 goal contributions, a new career-best by a large margin. The winger took on a minor role on set-pieces as normal, but the vast majority of his work came in open play which bodes well moving into next season if he remains in Freiburg.