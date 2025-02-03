Fantasy Soccer
Rob Holding News: Loaned to Sheffield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Holding has been sent on loan to Sheffield United from Crystal Palace, according to his parent club.

Holding will spend the remainder of the season in the Championship, having been loaned to Sheffield until June 30. 2025. This comes after not seeing a single appearance this season with Palace. He will hope to see some time with the Blades to build up his wrap sheet for the summer, as he will likely see an exit with no role in the club.

