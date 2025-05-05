Robert Lewandowski Injury: Available against Inter Milan

Lewandowski (hamstring) features in the squad list ahead of Tuesday's second leg clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final.

Lewandowski is in the squad list for Tuesday's clash against Inter Milan, suggesting he has recovered from his hamstring injury. That said, this is good news for Barcelona since the Polish striker is having a strong season with 36 goals in 43 appearances, and they will need him available to qualify for the final.