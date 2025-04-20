Robert Lewandowski Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed

Lewandowski has been confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Lewandowski is seeing an unfortunate break to end the season, as the forward has now been handed a hamstring injury that will force him to the sidelines. This is brutal news, as he is now likely to miss their Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26 and is unlikely to be fit to face Inter Milan in the first leg of their UCL semi-final on April 30. That said, a return likely won't come until May, with Ferran Torres as a possible replacement until he is fit again.