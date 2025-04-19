Fantasy Soccer
Robert Lewandowski Injury: Will undergo tests Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Lewandowski will undergo an MRI on Sunday after exiting Saturday's game against Celta Vigo with an injury, manager Hansi Flick told media Saturday. "We have to wait and see. In my experience, we can't draw any conclusions without the tests. We have to wait until tomorrow [Sunday] and take it from there."

Lewandowski is a key player for Barcelona, and with important matches in both the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League on the horizon, Los Blaugranas will have to make decisions regarding his recovery process. It wouldn't be surprising if he ends up missing a game or two even in a potential best-case scenario. If he does, Ferran Torres could be his replacement upfront.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
